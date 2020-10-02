Friday, 02 October 2020-Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Bi. Sandra Sanurah, has celebrated 3 years of marriage with her youthful husband, Uncle Shamte.

Mama Dangote and Uncle Shamte got married in 2017 amid criticism from social media noisemakers, over their age gap.

Shamte was accused of falling in love with the aging woman because of financial gains but he trashed the rumours, saying he was financially stable even before he fell in love with the 49-year-old woman.

Mama Dangote shared photos swimming with her husband and pampering each other with love and assured him that their love will last forever.

