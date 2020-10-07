Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reportedly warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, against releasing the much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, saying it will be rejected by millions of Kenyans.

Last weekend, Raila told a public gathering in Kibera that the BBI report is going to be released on Friday this week.

But on Tuesday, NIS advised President Kenyatta that it was not ideal to release the report at the moment.

The spy agency told the President that if they release the report, it will suffer a resounding defeat because many Kenyans have been poisoned by Deputy President William Ruto, who is against the BBI report.

The NIS further stated that the “hustler narrative”’ being peddled by Ruto and his allies will affect the report, and it is not the right time to make it public.

DP Ruto has made it clear that any engagement on BBI should be about youth empowerment and job creation and not creating more seats for politicians.

BBI recommends the creation of the Prime Minister’s post and two deputies.

