Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Fresh details have emerged over the identity of politicians who caused the Sunday mayhem in Kenol, Muranga County where two people were killed and dozens injured.

The skirmishes erupted after youths allied to Deputy President William Ruto clashed with those opposed to his candidature in 2022.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) had on Saturday warned Murang’a Police boss of possible chaos, since a section of politicians from Nairobi and Murang’a were meeting at some hotels in Nairobi and Thika, mobilising youths on how to stop the DP from attending the church function in Kenol.

Muranga Governor ,Mwangi Wa Iria , Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege and her Kiambu counterpart, Gathoni Wa Muchomba and nominated MP , Maina Kamanda, met some youths on Saturday night and promised them Sh 1000 each to disrupt Ruto’s function.

Sabina and Wa Iria brought goons from Wetethie and Kiandutu slums in neighbouring Thika, while Maina Kamanda brought goons from Mwiki, Githurai, Kasarani, Kayole and Kibera.

The first gang was to prevent the DP’s entourage from going past Kenol on the border between Murang’a and Kiambu counties.

The other was supposed to counter any attempt to scuttle the DPs safe passage into Murang’a or deal with anyone who tried to prevent the event from taking place.

However, the youths were beaten to a pulp by pro-Ruto supporters and two succumbed to the beatings.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome were summoned by police yet they were not involved in the mayhem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST