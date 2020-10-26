Research on Refugee Right to Associate in Uganda

Background

Uganda is often lauded for its progressive approach to hosting refugees. It is one of the pilot countries working to implement the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), the new global policy for responding to large refugee crises. The CRRF requires a multi-stakeholder approach, that includes participation of local and national actors and of refugees. One of the CRRF’s major objectives to supporting refugee self-reliance.

There is growing international recognition of the potential for refugee-led organizations to support to the goal of multi-stakeholder engagement and in achieving the core CRRF objectives. There is also recognition that supporting the establishment, development, and activities of refugee-led organizations aligns with multiple international refugee and humanitarian policies and objectives that require beneficiary engagement and support for local actors, including civil society. Despite this, there has been little discussion about the centrality of the right to associate to unleash the potential of refugee-led initiatives.

In Uganda, there are many refugees who have successfully registered non-profit organizations, and through them provide critical support to their fellow refugees. Uganda is unique around the world in the relative freedom it allows for refugees to register and operate their own organizations, and access banking services that allow them to receive donor funds. Unfortunately, as a result of growing restrictions on civic space and NGO activities—for refugees and Ugandan nationals alike—refugees have faced increased challenges registering new organizations and ensuring they overcome various bureaucratic impediments to continue legal operations.

Oxfam, together with the Refugee-Led Organization Network (RELON) and the Africa Chapter of the Global Refugee-led Network (GRN), intends to publish a briefing paper that achieves the following objectives:

Highlight the contributions of refugee-led organizations to the Ugandan refugee response

Analyse respect for refugees’ right to associate in Uganda, describing challenges, and placing them within the broader civic space context of Uganda

Make recommendations for how the Ugandan government could improve operating environment for refugee-led organizations

Increase global attention given to freedom of association as an important element of a favorable refugee-hosting environment

Proposed report outline:

Refugees in Uganda

Refugee-led civil society organizations in Uganda

Freedom of Association in Uganda

General context and challenges

Experiences of refugee-led organizations (from sub-county to national level)

The case for supporting refugee-led organizations

Recommendations

We are recruiting an individual consultant or firm, with the following scope of work:

Design research methodology

Conduct desk and field research within Kampala and possibly other locations, ensuring active participation of RELON and GRN members in research design and data collection

Conduct interviews with refugees, government officials, UNHCR, and other relevant stakeholders

Develop targeted and specific policy recommendations for relevant stakeholders

Draft a policy paper, for external publication, of approximately 8,000 words

Draft a 2-3 page policy note summarizing findings and recommendations

Develop an advocacy strategy jointly with RELON and GRN members and support initial advocacy engagements

Present findings in a virtual webinar

Specific deliverables:

Inception report outlining proposed research plan and timeline

Briefing paper for external publication, including findings and recommendations

Short policy note to support advocacy engagements

Advocacy strategy and coordination/accompaniment for 2-3 specific advocacy engagements

Virtual presentation on findings

Application requirements:

Interested candidates in the position are expected to provide the following documentation:

A technical proposal with detailed response to the TOR, with specific focus on addressing the scope of work and methodology to be used

Sample of previous research and policy papers or related work, etc.

Initial work plan based on methodology outlined, and indication of availability

A financial proposal detailing the daily rate expected, transportation costs, accommodation costs, etc. and initial work plan

Company/organizational profile or CV including a minimum of 3 traceable, recent and relevant references to this task

