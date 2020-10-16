Friday, 16 October 2020– Talented rapper, Peter Miracle Baby, of the famous Gengetone group Sailors Gang, has shared a throwback photo showing how he struggled with life before doors opened.

Miracle Baby revealed in a past interview that he was forced to become a street boy after things got tough.

The witty rapper would beg for food and money in the streets and after coming out of the streets, he did all kinds of jobs to survive.

He revealed that at one time, he worked in a mortuary as a cleaner.

Miracle Baby, on Friday, shared a throwback photo when he was sleeping in a wardrobe like a rat since he couldn’t afford a bed.

He shared the photo with the caption, “Appreciate every season. NEVER GIVE UP.”

