Wednesday, October 7, 2020– The National Security Advisory Council chaired by the Head of Public Service, Dr. Joseph Kinyua, will this afternoon address Kenyans on the country’s state of security, days after the deadly Murang’a chaos.

The Council’s address follows concerns by Kenyans after the killing of two people in the Kenol town clashes between two rival Jubilee camps on Sunday.

The two rival gangs clashed during DP William Ruto’s visit to Murang’a, leaving a trail of bloodshed and destruction.

Impeccable sources at Harambee House say, the council will ban all political rallies in the country since they are polarising the country ahead of the 2022 Presidential election.

The move comes hours after Ruto said there is an elaborate plan by the state to scuttle his 2022 State House bid by stage-managing chaos to painting him as an unwanted man in some parts of the country.

Ruto said the chaos in Kisii and Murang’a counties were state-sponsored to paint him as a violent leader thereby banning all political rallies.

