Thursday October 22, 2020 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has become the first Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, that was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

Commenting on social media immediately after BBI was unveiled, Ole Kina dismissed the report saying he was unsatisfied with it as it had ignored the views of the Maasai people and other marginalised communities.

“The Ilchamus Maasai of Baringo asked for a constituency for inclusivity purposes but their cries have been ignored! We must not allow the task force to put us into the same problem the committee of experts did with the current constitution,” Ledama said in a tweet.

He also claimed BBI had proposed a “weak” Senate instead of a strong one he had vouched for during the public hearing of views.

“BBI: Why ask for my views if you can’t take them into consideration? Why weaken the Senate? Everyone talked about having a strong Senate not a weak one! This time we must read the recommendations and amend them in parliament to represent the will of the people! ,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

