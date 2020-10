Saturday, October 17, 2020– Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and three others survived a helicopter crash on Saturday afternoon.

The county boss had left the burial of the late Paul Lepore at Olenkipejus village in Melili, Narok County when the incident occurred.

Fortunately, Tunai and the three other occupants of the helicopter escaped unscathed

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

See photos from the scene of the crash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.