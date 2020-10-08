Thursday, October 8, 2020 – At least 10 Members of Parliament who previously served as Ward Reps are holding their breath after the High Court yesterday nullified the election of Gatundu North counterpart, Anne Kibe.

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir declared the Gatundu North parliamentary seat vacant and directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct fresh elections because Kibe was not qualified to vie.

She was still serving as a Nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) in 2013.

“I declare that the MP’s seat has become vacant because the said election violated the law,” ruled Korir.

MPs who could be affected by the ruling include:-

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (former Mahiakalo MCA)

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika (served as Nakuru Speaker)

Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu (former Kibarani MCA)

Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Mohamed (former nominated MCA in Mombasa)

Maragwa MP Mary Waithira (former nominated MCA in Murang’a)

Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru (former nominated MCA in Laikipia)

Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru (former Speaker for Laikipia)

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda (former Gem Central ward MCA)

Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia (former Keekonyokie MCA)

