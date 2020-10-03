Saturday, October 3, 2020 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has joined other leaders in castigating Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, for expelling Deputy President William Ruto, from the party.

On Friday, Tuju, who is a member of the National Executive Council (NEC), resolved to expel Ruto from the party for trying to ‘take over’ the Jubilee Party when President Uhuru Kenyatta left for France.

“He came to the party yesterday (Thursday), days after similar visits accompanied by more than 40 MPs who have been insulting the president, this trend will not be allowed,” Tuju said when he announced DP Ruto’s expulsion from Jubilee.

As Tuju addressed the press conference, Ruto and some of the leaders he was with at the Jubilee Headquarters, were attending the burial of the mother of marathoner Paul Tergat, in Nakuru.

Commenting on social media after the burial, Kihika said Tuju might have suffered a fatal concussion during a road accident he was involved in early this year, and that is why he is thinking like a little child.

“Could the accident Tuju had have given him a concussion, damaged his cognitive abilities and we are bashing a sick man? IF NOT then he is just a thankless idiot enjoying the perks of Jubilee courtesy of DP’s hard work & our monthly contributions & has the nerve to Lecture on us,” Kihika wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST