Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi has announced that Nairobians may soon be required to set aside one day of the month for clean-up activities.

Badi was speaking when he flagged off the Ngong River Clean-Up Exercise.

“Each and every citizen of Nairobi County is supposed to dedicate one day a month in a clean-up exercise of the area.”

“This is going to come into law and it will be a must,” the General declared.

Besides, Badi stated that enforcement agencies like the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will inspect and ensure nobody was discharging liquid or solid waste into the rivers in the County.

NMS is in the process of establishing Material Recovery Facilities in all the seventeen (17) sub-counties which will support the separation of different types of waste.

This will hence reduce open dumping of waste thus stopping pollution of the environment, control illegal dumping and create jobs for the youth.

NMS has reactivated 21 garbage collection trucks that had been grounded for a while as well as engaged NYS to provide trucks, which have been facilitating waste collection throughout the City.

It is not the first time that the public has been called to participate in the clean-up of the capital.

In 2018, Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko launched a major clean up exercise to be done monthly by the residents.

He had urged residents to turn up in large numbers in their various wards whenever the exercise was carried out.

