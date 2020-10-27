Tuesday, 27 October 2020 – Shakila is a fast-rising Nairobi socialite, who came into the limelight after she revealed that she has slept with top Kenyan celebrities among them international footballer, Victor Wanyama.

The 19-year-old socialite further confessed that she is involved in high-end prostitution.

She bragged that Wanyama paid her Sh 700,000 to sample her goodies.

Shakila has opened an only fans account where sex-starved men subscribe to watch her private photos and videos and she is making a killing.

She bragged that on Monday night, she made $2000 dollars (Ksh 200,000) in one night through her private channel.

She also shared a screenshot of her channel’s account balance and it reads $7292(Ksh 792,000).

Shakila also shared a video flaunting of wads of cash that she claims to have received after making a club appearance.

The teen socialite claimed that she was paid Sh100,000.

