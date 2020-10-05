Monday, October 5, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again made his intentions for State House clear, saying come 2022 it is him or no one.

Speaking in Murang’a yesterday, Ruto stated that come 2022, he will vie for the Presidency and no one can stop him.

He noted that he was more than capable of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

At the same time, Ruto blasted some people in Jubilee whom he accused of erecting roadblocks against him on his way to State House.

“I was here with Uhuru Kenyatta campaigning for the Jubilee Government, there are people calling me names now but were not here when the President was asking for votes.”

“They think that we are stupid, they have met at Pangani and say they want to evict me from Jubilee, are they the ones supposed to be in Jubilee or I am the one?” asked Ruto.

The DP added that he will support President Uhuru Kenyatta to complete the two years left in his term, as he waits on him to return the favour just as they had agreed.

