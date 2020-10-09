Friday, October 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has defended his aborted trips to Nyamira County, where he was scheduled to hold fundraisers for various groups before the police stopped the events.

The DP said that his fundraisers and other empowerment events have been misconstrued for campaigns, adding that what he has been doing is similar to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kazi Mtaani project.

Ruto said that he had consulted with Nyamira leaders and reached a consensus to postpone one of the events in Nyamira to next week.

“We’ve agreed with DG Maangi, MPs Miruka and Osoro to postpone the Ogembo youth and Kenyenya women empowerment programs from tomorrow to Friday next week.

“Church building, bodaboda Sacco, women Sacco and youth empowerment drives, just like Kazi Mtaani, is a development, not politics,” Ruto said in a tweet, on Thursday evening.

His statement comes at the close of the day which was dotted with chaotic scenes when the police disrupted his other event at Kebirigo Primary School in West Mugirango Constituency.

It was misty, dramatic, and full of running battles as the anti-riot police engaged the supporters of the DP, who had arrived for the scheduled event.

The police had to use teargas to disperse the crowd and clear the venue which the DP and his team had earmarked for the event.

Tents earlier erected for the function were also brought down.

What ensued was a scathing criticism from a man who has been leading a charge, traversing the country, and meeting young men to hand them goodies.

The DP called the disruption of the event unnecessary, saying the theme of the event is purely to empower the people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST