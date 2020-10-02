Friday, October 2, 2020 – Kenyan media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has disclosed that her father succumbed to COVID19.

The BBC journalist took to twitter to state that she was broken after she had a conversation with a petrol station attendant who claimed that the virus is a ploy by the Government to solicit for donor funds.

Ciru went on to reveal that she also contracted the virus and had to mourn her father while in isolation.

The former NTV presenter announced in August that her dad had passed on but she didn’t disclose the cause of her death.

She described him as ‘the best man she has ever known’

See her tweets below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST