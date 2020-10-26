Monday, October 26, 2020 – In 2012, controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, walked down the aisle with a lady who is half his age, through a lavish wedding held at Windsor Hotel.

Ng’ang’a’s marriage with his youthful wife, Mercy, faced endless criticism because of their huge age difference.

Asked why he married a younger lady, the 67 year old preacher said that when he decided to remarry after his first wife died, he wanted a young woman who can take care of him during old age and bear more kids.

Ng’ang’a has grown-up kids from his first marriage and he is still bearing more kids with his wife who is in her mid-thirties.

He said he wants 7 more kids from his wife.

The preacher’s wife has for the first time revealed faces of their two sons.

She posted a photo on her official Instagram page with the caption, ‘Ndegwa Ciaka’ (My Bulls)

The Kenyan DAILY POST