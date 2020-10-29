Thursday, October 29, 2020 -Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, has urged Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, to be a man like Deputy President William Ruto, who on Monday opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document by raising fundamental issues inside the report.

On Thursday, Mutula took to Twitter and termed some issues on the BBI document as contentious and asked MPs to handle the document with an open mind.

“Truth be told. I have marked several inconsistencies and Contentious issues in the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020. The proposed retreat of Parliament and /or its leadership should navigate these matters with an open mind.” Posted Mutula Kilonzo

Immediately after posting, Kositany, who is also Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, advised Mutula to be like Ruto and make his stand on BBI known just like what the DP did at BOMAS of Kenya.

Ruto was heckled at the Bomas of Kenya during his speech but that did not stop him from executing his speech.

“Do what’s right even if you are alone, like Ruto was at BBI Bomas 2,” Kositany told Mutula Jnr.

The Kenyan DAILY POST