Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Former senators Johnson Muthama (Machakos), Boni Khalwale (Kakamega), and Hassan Omar (Mombasa) have appealed to the international community to shift their focus on Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Addressing a joint press conference on Thursday, the senators who are close allies of Deputy President William Ruto, asked the International Community to take note of the tensions and polarisation of the country’s political environment.

The former lawmakers said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga has polarized the country and also called for a travel ban on leaders fueling the animosity being witnessed currently.

“We call upon the United Nations Security Council to take note of the tensions and polarisation of the political environment precipitated by Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga,” Muthama said.

Khalwale cited the recent Public Order Act regulating assemblies and gatherings and said it goes against the Bill of Rights.

“Their foolish audacity to affront and scuttle our Constitution and hard-won freedoms has been witnessed in Murang’a, Kisii and Nyamira, Diani in Kwale and Kakamega.”

“…part of which is the illegal enforcement of the directives on public order by an illegal entity disguised as the National Security Advisory Committee,” Khalwale said.

On his part, Hassan Omar said he will write to international bodies to alert them on how Uhuru and Raila are persecuting Kenyans by denying them freedom of assembly as enshrined in the constitution.

