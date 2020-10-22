Thursday, October 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday, unveiled the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and urged Kenyans to read it before its launch on Monday next week at the Bomas of Kenya.

Uhuru, who presided over the function at Kisii State Lodge, also urged Kenyans to reject political influence in their decision and allow themselves to use their minds in making a decision.

Immediately after its unveiling, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, vowed to reject the report which they said is aimed at creating positions for ‘election losers” who refuse to accept defeat.

Ruto has also been crisscrossing the country asking Kenyans to reject the BBI push arguing that it does not address the day-to-day challenges of poor wananchi.

But renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, said Ruto is opposing the report because it does not offer him all the powers he wanted if he becomes president.

He said the BBI is proposing an expanded Executive thereby cutting powers of the president.

“I do not understand Ruto and his wailing sisters, including my friend @Kipmurkomen. The #BBIReport does not disadvantage them at all. It works in Ruto’s favour when you think about it. But Ruto wants it all to himself. He wants a Ferrari Presidency not a matatu Presidency in BBI,” shared Mutahi Ngunyi on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST