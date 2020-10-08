Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has emphasized the need to control the political temperatures in the country, arguing that if not managed now, the 2022 General Elections will be disastrous.

This follows yesterday’s press conference by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) which sought to control the political temperatures in the country ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement, NSAC warned politicians against fanning violence in the country like the one witnessed at Kenol, Murang’a County on Sunday.

The top security organ demanded that henceforth, politicians should inform the police of their rally three days before the D-day and that they will personally be held responsible if violence erupts in the rally, in an indirect jab at Deputy President William Ruto, whose rallies have ended up in chaos and even deaths.

NSAC also stated that all social media users would be held liable for content appearing on their profiles according to the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

However, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, has poured cold water on the NSAC directive, saying it is non-binding since NSAC is not recognized by the Constitution.

