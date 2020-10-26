Monday, October 26, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, on Monday, expressed his reservations on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, saying it needs ‘fine-tuning’.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the report at the Bomas of Kenya, Mudavadi said the issue of the Senate strength needs to be addressed.

“When it comes to matters devolution, the articles that have been touched tend to downgrade the role of the Senate when it comes to allocation of resources to the counties. The Senate is the anchor to devolution,” Mudavadi said.

“I think that requires a review. Not a rejection but a review.

Mudavadi also recommended that the appointment of the Ombudsman in the Judiciary should be done by the Chief Justice.

The former deputy Prime Minister continued to recommend that the report should touch on the need for the Government to tame public debt.

“Your excellency this is important because the good provisions of increasing 15 per cent to 35 will require resources. If the debt consumes too much of our resources we shall fail to serve our counties,”

“This initiative is excellent, it is not work that can be taken lightly, so we will work to support it and we will work to improve it,” he said.

