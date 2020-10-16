Friday, October 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s close confidants have stormed social media to lament what they described as the humiliation of the second-in-command by President Uhuru Kenyatta, following photos released by State House.

On arrival at Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County, where he is set to chair a Cabinet meeting, President Uhuru was received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and not his deputy who was present as is the protocol.

After being received by the CS, President Uhuru then greeted his deputy who was standing metres away.

Ruto’s allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, reacted to the incident said even late former President Daniel Moi was humiliated by the “deep state” when he was Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s deputy but he eventually became president after the founding father passed away in 1978.

“Deputy President Fred Matiang’i receiving the President thereafter introduce other Cabinet members. Those of us who didn’t witness the last days of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ‘will see things’ in the next 22 months,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

