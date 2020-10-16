Friday, October 16, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika, are in deep trouble for suing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

This is after they were ordered to pay the Jubilee party a large sum of money after taking the party to court.

Murkomen and Kihika had sued their party, Jubilee, its Chairman Nelson Dzuya, and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, in a bid to overturn a coalition agreement between the ruling party and Gideon Moi-led KANU.

However, they later realized their mistake and withdrew the case.

But the Jubilee Party didn’t forget as it filed a petition before Justice James Makau wanting the two vocal senators to pay for the cost of hiring lawyers and filing responses.

In their case, Jubilee, Dzuya, Kanu and Tuju argued that they had incurred the unnecessary cost of hiring lawyers to defend themselves separately since the senators had sued as private persons and for personal reasons.

Justice Makau in his ruling agreed with Jubilee and ordered Murkomen and Kihika to pay half of the costs for all respondents.

“The first to fourth respondents are hereby awarded costs at 50 per cent of costs as shall be taxed by the taxing master,” the judge ruled.

The two Senators allied DP William Ruto, in their defense pleaded for leniency arguing that they had filed the case in the interest of the public adding that they withdrew the case as soon as they filed it.

Murkomen and Kihika who were at that time kicked out of their majority leadership positions in the senate, retreated from challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to sign a post-election coalition with KANU.

The Kenyan DAILY POST