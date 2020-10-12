Monday, October 12, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has accused Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai of “stoking hatred and tension” through his selective application of the law.

In a twitter handle dubbed #engage the IG on Monday, Murkomen accused the IG of being biased for banning rallies allied to Deputy President William Ruto, and yet other politicians have been allowed to hold rallies.

Mutyambai, while acknowledging complaints about the selective application of enforcing the law, insisted there is no risk of violence or attack on some groups.

“There are groups that have not attracted any form of violence while others have attracted violence, hence the varied authorizations,” Mutyambai said.

But Murkomen asked the police boss to stop using PR and consider resigning if he cannot handle political fights between his bosses.

“So according to you, the risk is the Deputy President? Please don’t do PR here. If you don’t want to serve all fairly or if you get in between the political fights between your bosses and you can’t handle it resign,”

“As per the Constitution, the President can’t even direct you.” Murkomen told the IG

The Kenyan DAILY POST