Thursday, October 1, 2020-Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta will be very happy if Deputy President William Ruto, makes good his threat of ditching the ruling coalition.

Murathe, who was speaking in Nyeri County on Wednesday, said the DP through his confidants has already sent an indication that he is on his way out of the Jubilee Party.

Murathe, who is a drinking buddy of the President, also said several of Ruto’s allies have been claiming they will vie in 2022 under different parties which may see the Ruto camp form its political outfit.

“Listen to his allies, they are talking of going to the next polls with a different outfit, it is like a decision has been made, the other day he was at the headquarters, we gave him tea, he tried to reverse our decision in Msambweni but it was not possible,” Murathe said

“He may be on his way out of the party, and possibly out of the Government, he is on record saying he has no job, let’s wait and see” Murathe added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST