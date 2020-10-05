Monday October 5, 2020 – The Jubilee Party Headquarters is set to be closed for one week to allow for fumigation of all offices.

According to the party’s Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, the decision to fumigate the offices had been necessitated by Deputy President William Ruto’s visit on Thursday.

The DP stormed the offices located at Pangani, Nairobi, and held a meeting with more than 30 lawmakers.

Murathe said the DP and his allies did not observe Covid-19 protocols adding that the party cannot take chances over fears of infection.

“We are fumigating the offices today and therefore no one is expected to be in.”

“Last week, more than 20 MPs converged there and knowing that they do not adhere to the protocols set, we cannot take chances,” Murathe said.

The Vice-Chairman added that the offices will be a no-go zone during that period.

The announcement is a big blow to a section of the DP’s allies who had vowed to storm to the party headquarters this week after Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced that Ruto will not be allowed at the offices.

However, the DP’s allies have maintained that nobody has the power to deny Ruto or party members the right to visit the headquarters.

Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, who is among Ruto’s ardent allies, promised heightened political activities this week at Jubilee HQ.

