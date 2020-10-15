Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has said Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, are in office illegally since their terms have expired.

Speaking in an Interview with TV47 on Wednesday evening, Cheruiyot, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said the two gentlemen have been running the party illegally since their terms expired a long time ago.

Cheruiyot warned the two that a time is coming when Jubilee Party members will go to court and force them to return the salaries they have been earning illegally.

Last month, Ruto, who was having an interview with Citizen TV, said the ruling party has been hijacked by busybodies like Murathe and Company.

The party has been hijacked by busybodies and con-men and brokers like Murathe and company,” Ruto said.

“The party has been hijacked by brokers who are running it through fear. Their word is the party position. The same virus that infected KANU and killed it after the 2002 elections has come to Jubilee,” Ruto added.

