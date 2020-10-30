Friday, October 30, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of radicalising youths in Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Murathe, who is also Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, questioned a narrative by Ruto that he was empowering youth and women as he crisscrossed Mt Kenya region.

“The only question people are raising is, is it only Mt Kenya that needs harambees? Are Mt Kenya youth the only ones that need empowerment?” he posed.

Murathe maintained that the DP had camped in the region and not bothered to empower youth in his backyard.

“When did you last hear the Deputy President going to Eldoret or to Nandi or the larger Rift valley to empower women or deal with Boda Boda riders from his backyard?” Murathe wondered.

Murathe, who is also a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta further accused the DP of juxtaposing the rich and the poor, hustlers versus dynasties saying this is a ticking time bomb as he accused the DP of reviving the outlawed Mungiki outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST