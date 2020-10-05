Monday, October 5, 2020 – Muranga County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has dismissed claims that she is among politicians who paid goons to cause chaos in Kenol town, Muranga County, to stop Deputy President William Ruto from attending a church function on Sunday.

Speaking to Inooro TV on Sunday, Sabina denied instigating the violent clashes that pitted two rival youth gangs against each other.

The woman rep said it is likely that Ruto’s allies stage-managed the squabbles for political gain.

“I heard several people mentioned my name, you are bringing visitors to insult leaders in Muranga, there were only two leaders from Muranga at that event, they probably state-managed it,” Sabina said.

“I would not be surprised to hear that the tear gas they say was thrown into the church was done by themselves,” Sabina added.

During the early morning chaos, two people died after they were beaten to a pulp by pro-Ruto supporters.

Those who were beaten claimed they were paid Sh 1000 each by Sabina Chege to cause chaos at Ruto’s function.

