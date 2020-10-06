Tuesday, October 6, 2020– Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, has condemned the Sunday chaos in Kenol that left two people dead, after supporters of the Deputy President William Ruto, clashed with those who are opposed to his candidature.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Wa Iria declared that he would take firm control of all meetings organised by Ruto and his allies in the county.

Wa Iria also blamed Ruto for the violence saying he should be held accountable over the deaths of two young Kenyans and destruction of properties during the Sunday morning chaos.

“All meetings by outsiders who are coming to Murang’a must be approved by my office with the exception of those by President Uhuru Kenyatta. All political meetings involving outsiders shall have one uniform Master of Ceremony who happens to be Governor Mwangi Wa Iria. In his absence, Senator Irungu Kangata or Woman Rep Sabina Chege will be taking over.” Wa Iria said.

“All political fundraisers by outsiders shall be conducted by myself. I will be the MC and I will take firm control if they try to raise the political temperatures. If I’m absent, Senator Irungu Kangata or Woman Rep Sabina Chege will be taking over,” Wa Iria added.

