Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Murang’a County religious leaders have condemned a Sunday incident in Kenol town where police lobbed teargas canisters into the church premises.

During the skirmishes that erupted ahead of DP William Ruto’s visit to the church, police lobbed teargas to disperse two rival gangs who were fighting.

The church leaders led by Deacon Kimaru Maina said the church had made security arrangements with the local security agents and do not understand how the police officers turned against them.

Kimaru called for tolerance among political leaders and urged them to keep their differences off the pulpit and respect each other’s opinions.

“A church is a place of worship. They had no reason to teargas a church yet there was no fighting in the service,” he said.

He said police officers stormed the church and grabbed the microphone from him while a wedding ceremony was going on.

Redeemed Gospel Kenol church reverend, John Gathuma, said it was wrong for the police to turn a church into a battlefield.

“We are taking a bad political path as a country where people are not respecting the altar. Any church service should be respected and political issues settled elsewhere,” Gathuma said

The Kenyan DAILY POST