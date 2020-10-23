Friday, 23 October 2020 – Controversial Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is a polygamous man.

He is married to two wives that he occasionally flaunts on social media.

His first wife is called Njeri while his second wife is called Queen Stacey.

While Queen Stacey got married to the vocal singer after he got fame and money, the first wife Njeri started from scratch with her celebrity husband.

The two women relate well and live in harmony despite being co-wives.

They occasionally share photos on their respective social platforms spending time together.

The singer’s second wife has excited Netizens after she posted a romantic photo goofing around with her husband.

Stacey was rocking a floral dress and some nice high heels while Muigai Wa Njoroge was rocking sweat pants and some cool kickers.

She held him tightly like a teenage boy to affirm her love for him.

See the photo of Muigai and his second wife that got fans talking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST