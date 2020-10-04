Sunday, October 4, 2020-Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, was on Saturday forced to address his supporters on the roadside after police dispersed his well-attended rally in Mbale, Kakamega County.

The rally had been organised by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, at the popular Idavanga Grounds.

However, when Mudavadi arrived, the police stormed the event and dispersed the huge gathering claiming that Malala didn’t have a permit for the rally.

Addressing the press after the pandemonium, Malala read malice in the blocking of the rally that was meant to unite the region’s youth and said people who were not pleased with him reuniting with Mudavadi were behind the fiasco.

“The police are being misused by people who do not want the Luhya nation to unite,” he noted while admitting his stand against the revenue-sharing formula also had something to with it.

In his roadside address, Mudavadi urged his supporters not to let him down as he races towards the top seat in 2022.

