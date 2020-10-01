Thursday October 1, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for criticising the Government he is serving in.

Mudavadi, who spoke on Wednesday at Friends International Center Church, asked the second in command to stop deceiving Kenyans by sidelining himself from the problems facing his Government.

The former Vice President said Ruto was elected together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and he cannot run away from the operations and functions of the Government.

“For 10 years come 2022 we shall have been led by the Jubilee Government, but right now we are seeing things that are unbelievable.”

“When a President on one side is calling a conference to talk about the COVID-19 crisis in the country, his deputy is doing wheelbarrows somewhere else.”

“We are seeing a situation where somebody is disowning his own boss.”

“This is not governance,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss further asked Kenyans not to be lured by politicians using blackmail as their campaign strategy as the country approaches the electioneering period.

He said such leaders in turn steal money from them through high taxation and engaging in corrupt deals to recover what they used in the campaigns.

