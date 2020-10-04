Sunday, October 4, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has trained his guns on Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of being behind the problems facing the “hustler nation”

Speaking at a funeral in Kakamega County on Saturday, Mudavadi said Ruto should not lie to Kenyans that he is a hustler yet he has been in the current Government for almost 10 years as deputy president.

Mudavadi further stated that Ruto formed the Government with President Uhuru Kenyatta and should be blamed for all ills affecting the nation.

“Ruto and Uhuru formed the government together, Ruto lives in a Government house, gets paid by the Government, all his bills are paid for by the taxpayer, what governance is this?” Mudavadi asked.

The ANC boss further suggested that DP Ruto was using proceeds of graft to dish out handouts to the electorate as he endears himself as the preferred 2022 presidential candidate.

“It is time for KRA to tell us what these people declared, we want to know where the money is coming from, we need to see these declaration forms, you are robbing us with the right hand and giving us with the left,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST