Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome, have said they will not surrender to any police station over the deadly chaos that erupted on Sunday at Kenol, Muranga County.

On Sunday evening, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai ordered the two MPs be tracked down and arrested over the chaos that left two people dead and scores injured.

Addressing the media on Monday, Nyoro declared that he had not received any summons from IG or any Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer.

In addition, he told Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, DCI George Kinoti and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, that he was too busy to visit police stations to record statements.

“I have no time to come and record statements. You know those who propagated the violence, go for them. I am not coming to any office. I will not be used to cleanse murderers,” Nyoro vowed.

Wahome, who also faces arrest, stated that she would not be scared into recording any statement.

“Kenyans have shed blood to be able to reach where they have reached, and I will not go to sanitize. Don’t dare threaten us. We want you to go after the youth who were causing the chaos, “Wahome stated.

