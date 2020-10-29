Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Boda Boda riders in Kitale Town, Trans Nzoia County have threatened to set ablaze a Toyota Prado believed to belong to an MP following an accident.

The vehicle, which allegedly belongs to Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, was involved in a head-on collision with a Boda Boda rider, killing the passenger on the spot and injuring the rider.

The motorcycle is said to have been headed to Tulwet in Kimilili from Kitale Town when it rammed into the Prado which was coming from Kitale airstrip, headed to Kitale Town.

The passenger, David Magera, died on the spot.

Magera was the chairman of Boda Boda operators in Kitale town.

At the same time, the rider sustained minor injuries and a broken leg.

Reports indicated that the rider was taken to the Kitale County Referral Hospital.

The MP was not inside the vehicle during the accident.

Attempts by the Boda Boda riders to set the vehicle ablaze was stopped by the police who lobbed teargas at the charged crowd.

It is also reported that the Boda Boda riders were headed for a colleague’s funeral when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The deceased’s body was taken to the Kitale County Referral Hospital morgue and the vehicle towed to the Kitale Police Station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST