Friday, October 2, 2020-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has broken his long silence by saying the question for the anticipated referendum has already been set, and Kenyans will have two choices to decide from.

Though the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) findings have not been made official, Kuria, who is a COVID-19 survivor, said Kenyans will only have to vote for either the BBI or the Wheelbarrow.

“In my honest observation, the Referendum Question has been framed. You will have 2 Choices to Vote for A: BBI B: Wheelbarrow. These will be the choices between now and August 9th, 2022. All other issues, sadly, appear to have to wait till after the 2022 elections. God Save Kenya,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Kuria’s comments comes days after Deputy President William Ruto, gifted youths and women wheelbarrows at his Karen residence, a move that has seen leaders opposed to the DP calling him out for the act they term demeaning to the youth and women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST