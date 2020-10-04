Sunday, October 4, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has lashed at Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, for banning Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade from setting foot in Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani.

On Friday, Tuju said Jubilee Party‘s National Executive Council (NEC) has decided to ban Ruto and his allies from holding political meetings at the party’s premises.

But speaking in Bahati on Saturday, Kuria, who is among the Tanga Tanga MPs, stated that they will not back down.

“We will not give up if you are spoiling for a fight and we will fight you to the end. You want us to leave and go where?” he posed

Kuria added that Tuju’s actions were disrespectful to the MPs allied to the deputy president and they would not put up with the ‘harassment’.

He said the comments made by Tuju that Ruto and his allies are fighting the president’s agenda were false

“How can we fight our own work? We are telling Tuju if he stands down so shall we and work together moving forward,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST