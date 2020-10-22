Thursday October 22, 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of using ‘hustler narrative’ to divide Kenyans.

Speaking at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa on Tuesday, Joho said the movement is precisely that of the poor against the rich, a divide he said President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are trying to bridge through the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI).

“It is so wrong for a leader to play with the emotions of the people because they want to be elected. I associate with the BBI because I want to see a united Kenya,” Joho said.

The Mombasa County boss further said Ruto was dangerously playing with the emotions of the poor, adding that the DP is whipping up emotions so he can divide Kenyans and in the process scuttle the BBI initiative.

He also said Ruto was hoodwinking Kenyans that he is a poor man yet he has five choppers.

“You cannot tell me, by all definitions, that the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya is a poor man,”

“How do you say you are poor when you fly around with five helicopters?” Joho posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST