Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has defended his “hustler narrative” saying that he will continue supporting the common people since it is possible.

Addressing a huge gathering at Sironga Grounds, Nyamira County on Thursday, Ruto noted that he truly knows that it is possible to empower the common mwananchi and the others will sort themselves.

“Mimi si mjinga, Mimi si mwenda wazimu, najua ninachosema. Inawezekana kuanzia hapa chini ili tuweze kusaidia watu wetu. Hao wako huko juu viongozi wako na uwezo wachana na wao wajipange,” Ruto told the crowd.

He also said his “Wheelbarrow movement” will continue despite threats and intimidation from security officers led by Interior CS, Fred Matiangi and PS, Karanja Kibicho.

Last week, National Security Advisory Council chaired by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, issued new orders on public meetings and gatherings and according to Ruto and his allies, the unconstitutional orders were issued to put a brake on his meetings.

