Friday, 02 October 2020-Youtube sensation, Kabi Wa Jesus, was treated to a special surprise by his wife, Milly, on his 30th birthday.

Kabi’s wife, Milly Wa Jesus, splashed a family portrait of her husband and kid on a billboard and wished him a happy birthday as he enters the third floor.

Kabi shared photos of the surprise birthday treat by his wife and said that it’s the best birthday gift that he has ever received in his life.

“@millywajesus this is the biggest surprise ever. Oh my God I can’t believe this just happened my love has out done herself the surprise is the best. I never imagined I would be here turning 30. Wow wow wow #NiJesus @importsbykairo an Audi is one of those brands I thought sio zetu watu wa Kayole but see God. I can’t believe this am honestly overwhelmed.God hears even our innermost desires. This is a dream come true. Can’t wait for you guys to see how it went down at 3pm on YouTube. Thank you Jesus #TeamMilly you win 🙏🙏🙏 #marriageworks” wrote Kabi WaJesus.

