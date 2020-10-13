Tuesday, 13 October 2020 – Every year on October 13th, men are treated to juicy photos of women flaunting their boobs on social media through a challenge called No Bra Day.

The No Bra Day challenge encourages women to go without their bras to raise awareness for breast cancer and the challenges that those battling the deadly disease face.

The day is celebrated every year on October 13th, which falls in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Clout-chasing Jubilee Woman Rep, Millicent Omanga, left men salivating after she joined the No Bra Day challenge to raise awareness on breast cancer.

Omanga flaunted her big boobs without a bra and captioned the photos, “Today is NO BRA DAY, leading by example, I want to encourage my fellow ladies to forgo wearing a bra to encourage Breast cancer awareness and show support to survivors.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST