Saturday, October 10, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has warned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, against believing that the system and deep state will help him win the presidency in 2022.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, Sonko said Raila Odinga is the most likely successor of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 but he should not rely on the deep state’s promises.

“You have very high chances of becoming the next President BUT usikubali kuwekwa BOX na hii system for your people to be evicted and displaced like animals”, said Sonko.

The governor reminded Raila how he lost the 2013 and 2017 general elections and alleged that the election was rigged by the system for Raila not to be the president.

“Baba I respect you so much but vile nimerukwa na hii SYSTEM hata wewe unachorewa kurukwa for somebody else and not my friend Hustler. Mark my words, Baba”, added the governor.

The fearless Nairobi boss said that he is ready to die for those who may plan to kill him just like the way they did to Pro.George Saitoti.

“Pahali imefika, lazima tueleze Wakenya ukweli, wakitaka kuniuwa vile waliuwa Saitoti waniuwe. I DON’T CARE vile watafanya“, said Sonko.

