Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to be wary of the ‘system’ which is purportedly supporting his presidential bid in 2022.

Raila, 74, is yet to declare his presidential bid in 2022 but the ‘system’, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is drumming up support for his candidature in 2022.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, Sonko claimed Raila was being played by the so-called ‘system’, arguing that the handshake was one way of ‘silencing’ him from exposing the corrupt deals in the Jubilee administration.

Sonko alleged Raila was now firmly in the ‘pockets’ of powerful people in the Government whom he did not mention.

“You ODM supporters wake up. I told you Baba is somehow being played by the system. The system knows very well the real Mt. Kenya elders. What was the point of sending fake elders all the way to Bondo including my friend Billy Arocho who hails from Nyanza? ,” Sonko asked.

