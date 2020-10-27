Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has reacted to Deputy President William Ruto’s speech on Monday during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya.

The event was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga.

When Ruto took to the podium, he poked holes in the document raising fundamental issues on the document and also asked some candid questions on some proposals in the report.

On the proposals on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ruto said they are not clear and BBI has not issued a solution to the winner-takes-all perception in the country when it comes to elections.

“The question I’m asking myself is, have we solved the winner takes all equation…the real elephant in this whole conversation was what was identified as winner-take-all and aspects of inclusivity”

The DP used a football analogy to illustrate the winner-takes-all, which almost brought things to a standstill in Bomas.

“How fair will a league be, where a referee is appointed by teams, and not all the teams but some teams?” he asked.

Reacting to Ruto ‘s speech, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, concurred with the DP’s sentiments saying there is no way a league can be fair if some teams are allowed to select a referee.

“A very good and legitimate question whose answer is obvious: The league will not and cannot be fair when only some (a tiny self-imposed minority) select the referee when they play against teams the referees does not represent,” Miguna wrote on his social media.

