Wednesday, 07 October 2020 – Youthful Kalenjin politician and businessman, Meshack Kimutai, has left tongues wagging after he proposed to his girlfriend with a chopper.

Meshack came to the limelight sometime back after he alleged that was dating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina.

He further bragged that he had dumped Ngina Kenyatta for Ruto’s daughter.

Meshack, who displays lavish lifestyle, shared photos on his facebook page kneeling like a gentleman while armed with a ring, before he popped the question to his girlfriend, Jerotich.

He had flown her to Magadi for the surprise proposal.

See photos.

