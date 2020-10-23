Friday, October 23, 2020 – A popular MP from Meru County is the talk of the town after he was massacred on social media for telling his electorate to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The report was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supremo, Raila Odinga at Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday.

While drumming support for the report, Uhuru and Raila said the report, if adopted, will address issues of inclusivity, bad governance and also unite the country ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Following the unveiling of the report, South Imenti MP, Kathuri Murungi took to social media and urged his people to support the initiative.

“SOUTH IMENTI POISED TO BENEFIT FROM THE CREATION OF 2 MORE CONSTITUENCIES IN MERU COUNTY THRO BBI = AN ADDITIONAL KSHS. 100M DEVELOPMENT FUND THRO NGCDF. (ONE MAN ONE VOTE ONE SHILLING PHILOSOPHY).” The MP wrote on his Facebook page.

However, the lawmaker received a huge backlash from residents who seemed to have made their mind to oppose BBI.

Here are some comments.

“Do we need BBI to achieve this Mhesh? We are returning our country to dictatorial leadership. Please please,” Florida Mbogori wrote.

“A big no to breaking bridges initiatives we can’t afford to pay additional 680 positions while we are lagging in poverty my vote to BBI will be a very big and fat No,” Patrick Murungi wrote.

“Mweshimiwa Kathuri Murungi, this is long overdue, I urge people Meru remove night blindness from their brains,” Sinji Macalf

“BBI has nothing of good, just it’s a demonized report…..kama mwenyeji wa south imenti sitakuwa enticed na vitu ndogo ndogo kama izo waandika,,u have my support but on this no Sir,” Engineer James Steve

The Kenyan DAILY POST