Wednesday, 14 October 2020 – Youthful city politician, Karen Nyamu, left tongues wagging recently after word got out that she was expecting a child with Mugithi singer, Samidoh.

Although Samidoh refuted the rumors to save his image and marriage, well-placed sources whispered to us that he is the man behind her second pregnancy.

The former Nairobi Woman Rep contestant is already a mother to a beautiful girl that she sired with a local deejay and event organizer, identified as Deejay Saint.

Karen introduced her baby-daddy sometime back during Father’s Day and thanked him for everything that he has done for her and her daughter.

“Happy Father’s day to this papa of my baby. We are so thankful for everything you do.

Thank you and God bless’’ she wrote.

Deejay Saint has a very close bond with his daughter.

He is not a dead-beat dad like many celebrities.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST