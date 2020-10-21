Wednesday, 21 October 2020 – Celebrity gym trainer, Frankie Just Gym It, revealed on Monday that his jilted baby mama, Maureen Waititu, has denied him access to his kids.

Frankie was forced to wish his son Lexi a happy birthday through social media.

“Since I have no access to you, I’ll pass these words on and hope they find you. Be true to yourself always. Live your own dreams. Don’t take life so seriously. And, last but certainly not least, know that I love you and will always be there for you. No matter what, I’ve got your back. You are my son and always will be. Happy Birthday, Lexi,” he wrote.

As Frankie was busy ranting, Maureen took to social media and shared photos of her son’s 5th birthday celebrations.

She shared photos with the caption, “Happy 5th birthday Lexi.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST